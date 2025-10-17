Matt Ehret's Insights

Bernie_miltenberger
1d

Matt, a lot of information in this post. I am assuming that you carry a Canadian perspective on historical and current events! A lot of what you say I agree with, but you somehow tangle MAGA conservatives into fascist whose origins come from the Democratic Socialist Party of Italy & Germany. American conservatives reject this label, because the reality is that most of us are free market small business owners who trust markets that are not controlled by political slogans or dictates.

I think you are a very good writer with a high IQ. I think that if you honed your writing style into specific topics per post, it would be a little more readable and you would not fall into the trap of over generalizing. Knowledge and having boots on the ground can be to very different things! I wish you well!

Stefano
1d

Great essay, thanks for writing and sharing!

The easiest reaction to all these shenanigans is to point out the absurdity of imagining a world where human civilization thrives and flourishes. Human societies in the West, in the USA/Canada and Europe, but also Australia (which is a basket case worthy of study) are too complex to survive upheavals akin to the pre WW2 eras, which is why it's difficult to see a happy ending. A few writers have suggested the hidden elites controlling China and Russia today are hand in glove with those behind the scenes in the West, which is plausible. But my point is, the upcoming social and political upheavals, risk destroying the same pillars upholding the power structures of those benefitting from them. So technocratic eugenics just seems like a meager consolation prize for surviving the upheaval. If on the other hand China and Russia are not hand in glove with the West, then all this behind the scenes social engineering to create a totalizing technocratic empire seems a bit too risque. In the sense, if we do get an era of civil strife or conflict, the risks it snowballs into something like Rwanda '94 or a new Nazi ideology and empire, are not small.

In either case, the stage seems to be set for a classic death match between left leaning ideologies serving as an umbrella for Greens, lbgtxyz, immigrants and Islam vs a right leaning umbrella for Christianity/Catholics, Zionists, neo-liberals/conservatives and Patriots.

There are a few black swans, notably the chariots of the gods, God, chariot human tech, eschatology, cosmological cycles, AI, etc. For instance, I think there's a great than 0% probability of the technological revolution of the past 250 years not being a coincidence, that it's happened before. In which case, the spiritual dimensions we tend to ignore are more important than we think and the day after tomorrow might look very different to anything we can imagine.

What a shame we couldn't do more of the potential this life accords us!

Great essay!

