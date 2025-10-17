It is becoming increasingly clear that the stage is currently being set across the USA and broader Trans-Atlantic society for a period of violent self-cannibalizing Civil Wars.

The signs of intelligence agencies grooming radical violent left terror groups and violent right-wing groups have set the stage for a witches brew of chaos.

Soros/CIA antifa woke radicals and eco terrorists risk becoming even more radicalized as top down measures are imposed on these leftist ‘domestic terrorists’.

The opportunities for the abuses of civil liberties should be obvious.

Meanwhile, CIA/Special Operations and FBI affiliated front groups appear to be attempting to radicalize conservative organizations around neo-Templar revivalism and white anti-immigrant tribalism.

So, how do we avoid the traps of a new violent left Antifa-Bolshevik vs violent Crusader-fascist tribal conservative clash that may easily result in a period of bloodbath, followed by a dystopian hellscape?

It would do us well to review how this hellish formula has been applied in the recent past starting with the destruction of the potential alliance of sovereign nation states that was emerging globally in the wake of the Union victory after America’s first Civil War…

Sketching the Principles That Allowed Patriots to Navigate the Storm of the First Civil War

The stage was set for a new age of brotherhood and economic development founded upon the extension of railways, industrial growth, and national banking outlined in Colorado Governor William Gilpin’s vision:

In his 1890 Cosmopolitan Railway, Gilpin wrote:

“The cosmopolitan railway will make the whole world one community. It will reduce the separate nations to families of our great nation… From extended intercommunication will arise a wider intercourse of human ideas and as the result, logical and philosophical reciprocities, which will become the germs for innumerable new developments; for in the track of intercommunication, enterprise and invention invariably follow and whatever facilitates one stimulates every other agency of progress.”

The Russians had recently saved the USA by intervening on the side of the Union in the Civil War, and American patriots had assisted Russia in the construction of the Trans Siberian Railway which was expected to connect to the US Trans Continental Railway via the Bering Strait in just a matter of time.

Teams of American engineers were even brought to Russia by Czar Nicholas II and his Prime Minister Sergei Witte to carry out feasibility studies of this grand project.

However this age of peace and development did not happen.

Instead a desperate oligarchy kicked over the chessboard unleashing an age of assassinations, and bankers wars that lit the world on fire.

The True origins of Bolshevism

In 1905, Wall Street financier Jacob Schiff had given $200 million to the Japanese to assist their victory against the Russians during the 1904-05 Russo Japanese war. This generosity ultimately earned the banker the Medal of the Rising Sun in the Meiji Palace in 1907.

After crippling the Russian state and military (it’s navy was wiped out during the war), Schiff turned his attention to financing revolutionary activities within Russia itself. How money was spent by Schiff was difficult to say until 1949, when Schiff’s grandson John Schiff bragged to the New York Journal that his grandfather had given $20 million “for the triumph of communism in Russia.”

American journalist, and Schiff asset George Kennan, played an instrumental role as perception manager of the revolution and bragged that he had converted 52,000 Russian soldiers imprisoned in Japan into Bolshevik revolutionaries. A March 24, 1917 interview recorded in The New York Times celebrating the revolution read:

“Mr. Kennan told of the work of the Friends of Russian Freedom in the revolution. He said that during the Russian-Japanese war he was in Tokyo, and that he was permitted to make visits among the 12,000 Russian prisoners in Japanese hands at the end of the first year of the war. He had conceived the idea of putting revolutionary propaganda into the hands of the Russian army. The Japanese authorities favoured it and gave him permission. After which he sent to America for all the Russian revolutionary literature to be had… ‘The movement was financed by a New York banker you all know and love,’ he said, referring to Mr Schiff, ‘and soon we received a ton and a half of Russian revolutionary propaganda. At the end of the war 50,000 Russian officers and men went back to their country ardent revolutionists. The Friends of Russian Freedom had sowed 50,000 seeds of liberty in 100 Russian regiments. I do not know how many of these officers and men were in the Petrograd fortress last week, but we do know what part the army took in the revolution.’”

Schiff himself jubilantly stated to the New York Times, March 18, 1917:

“May I through your columns give expression to my joy that the Russian nation, a great and good people, have at last effected their deliverance from centuries of autocratic oppression and through an almost bloodless revolution have now come into their own. Praised be God on high!”

Historian Kerry Bolton wrote of New York Federal Reserve director William Boyce Thompson who had been installed as head of the American Red Cross during the 1917 revolution and was largely recognized as the true U.S. ambassador to the government, saying:

“Thompson set himself up in royal manner in Petrograd reporting directly to Pres. Wilson and bypassing U.S. Ambassador Francis. Thompson provided funds from his own money, first to the Social Revolutionaries, to whom he gave one million rubles, and shortly after $1,000,000 to the Bolsheviks to spread their propaganda to Germany and Austria.”

Writing in 1962, historian Arsene de Goulevitch who experienced the events of 1917 firsthand wrote:

“In private interviews, I have been told that over 21 million rubles were spent by Lord Alfred Milner in financing the Russian Revolution… The financier just mentioned was by no means alone among the British to support the Russian revolution with large financial donations.” (1)

According to his own accounts, during the four months Leon Trotsky spent in New York in 1917, much of it was spent hobnobbing with the upper crust of Wall Street and being driven around in limousines (2).

It is also noteworthy that after Trotsky was arrested by Canadian authorities while en route back to Russia with tens of thousands of dollars of Wall Street money, it was none other than Claude Dansey (Cecil Rhodes disciple, deputy chief of the new MI6 and founder of US military intelligence in 1917!!) that directly intervened to liberate Trotsky and company.

Leon Trotsky’s Immortal Treachery

Leon Trotsky, who Lord Milner, Schiff, Paul Warburg etc., always intended to be the leader of the movement that would take control over the dead bodies of the Romanovs, was fortunately ousted by the saner forces around Joseph Stalin in 1927.

As historian Grover Furr masterfully documents using recently declassified material, testimonies, and other evidence from archives in the USA and Russia, Leon Trotsky made several attempts to return to power in Russia after his expulsion. He didn’t do this alone, however, but largely with the help of fascist forces in Britain, Japan, Ukraine, and Germany all the way until the moment he met his untimely end in 1940. This will be the subject of a future review of Grover Furr’s work (3).

For all of Lenin’s many problems, he differed from Trotsky on two interconnected points of 1) a general belief in voluntarism and 2) a rejection of the theory of permanent revolution.

Where Lenin believed that productive labor could be channeled towards the improvement of productive forces of society, Trotsky believed that any such effort at peaceful productive improvement would lead only to decadence. Permanent revolution was thus needed to keep workers from falling into sloth amidst the eternal striving for global class struggle. In 1914, a frustrated Lenin spoke of Trotsky’s fetish saying: “he [Trotsky] deserted the Mensheviks and occupied a vacillating position, now co-operating with Martynov (the economist), now proclaiming his absurdly Left ‘permanent revolution’ theory.”

Another point of conflict between Lenin on the one side and Trotsky on the other centered on whether or not Russia should continue to participate in WWI.

A mind-numbing over-simplification of Russian history has destroyed the ability for countless historians to recognize the reason for the life and death battles that took place between Trotsky and Stalin during the first 20 post revolutionary years [in photo: Stalin, Lenin and Trotsky]

Where Lenin wanted to bring Russia out of the insane conflict in the first moments of their coup in 1917, Trotsky and his close ally Bukharin demanded that Russia stay in the war with the aim of converting it into a total pan European (and ultimately global) revolution. Trotsky’s commitment to global socialist revolution vs Stalin’s commitment to “socialism in one country” was at the heart of an unbridgeable divide between the two revolutionaries throughout the years.

Upon taking charge of the Russian economy, Trotsky and Lenin unleashed a destructive wave of economic reforms titled ‘The New Economic Policy’ (NEP) that saw vast liberalization of the entire state with western corporate powers sweeping in to buy up former national utilities for pennies on the dollar. The most powerful figure of the western magnates to be granted full access to buy up Russia under this new policy was Occidental Petroleum’s Armand Hammer (1898-1990) who was only forced to leave Russia the moment Trotsky was kicked out (and returning to dominance in the weeks after Stalin’s 1953 death).

Later on in life, Hammer described how Lenin told him: ”We do not need doctors, we need businessmen… communism is not working and we must change to a New Economic Policy.”

Working closely with Lenin and especially Trotsky, Hammer became the principal moderator of nearly every business deal made between the Soviet government and western corporations during the 1920s which saw Russia sink into brutal economic enslavement to foreign powers at a pace which would not be seen again for over 60 years.

The vast liberalization of the Russian economy during the dark 1920s paralleled closely the Perestroika program of free trade/privatization of the 1990s and it is no coincidence that George Bush Sr dubbed this program of Balkanized looting of Russia ‘Operation Hammer’.

If one saw a proto-George Soros in the figure of Armand Hammer, they would not be far off.

Parvus and the Pan-European Union

Leon Trotsky’s close association with Alexander Israel Helphand (aka: Parvus) throughout the revolution of 1905 and beyond is also suspicious, and should be considered in the context of a much broader imperial geopolitical strategy. Not only did they share a prison cell after the failed revolution, but Trotsky’s ideas of Permanent Revolution were inspired by Parvus’ thinking.

After living with Parvus in Munich (after the Second Congress of the Russian Socialist Labor Party of 1917), Trotsky wrote of his mentor, saying:

“Parvus was unquestionably one of the most important of the Marxists at the turn of the century. He used the Marxian methods skilfully, was possessed of wide vision, and kept a keen eye on everything of importance in world events. This, coupled with his fearless thinking and his virile, muscular style, made him a remarkable writer. His early studies brought me closer to the problems of the Social Revolution, and, for me, definitely transformed the conquest of power by the proletariat from an astronomical ‘final’ goal to a practical task for our own day.”

Parvus was a strange sort of communist, as he found himself working as an arms dealer in Turkey from 1910-1917, where he helped organized the Balkan Wars and even colluded with his allies among the Young Turk government to enmesh the collapsing Ottoman empire into World War 1. Throughout this process, Parvus became a millionaire and financier in his own right.

Parvus’ association with the Pan-European Union, founded by Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1923 is another relevant anomaly that takes us into the deeper power structures lurking below the surface waves of history (1).

Other members of Coudenhove-Kalergi’s institution included the likes of Benito Mussolini, Walter Lippman, Nazi finance minister Hjalmar Schacht and Nazi geopolitician Karl Haushofer, while financiers Max Warburg and Louis de Rothschild openly bankrolled the organization.

Pan Europa was originally set up as a conservative Catholic umbrella organization in response to the spread of Bolshevism that had recently been used to overthrow the Russian government, and threatened to spread across Europe with vast influence in Hungary and Germany.

Many of the figures who led these post-modernist reforms in the Bolshevik government of Hungary (such as Bolshevik Cultural Minister George Lukacs) became leading figures of the Frankfurt School, and were soon to find themselves absorbed by the CIA in the wake of World War II.

This group played a much greater role in history than many realize, and set the stage for the European Union.

Parvus’ (and Trotsky’s) close association with Vladimir Jabotinsky set the stage for the most fascist elements of Zionism to emerge in the wake of WWII, and Parvus’ work as propagandist and arms dealer for the leadership of the Young Turk movement (deployed to set a weakened Ottoman Empire on fire and provoke what became the Balkan Wars of 1912-13) can still be felt across the Turkish world to this day.

Coudenhove-Kalergi was himself the scion of two ancient Venetian noble families. The Kalergi bloodline had come to power during Venice’s takeover of the Byzantine possession of Crete after the Fourth Crusade in 1204 and went on to play a prominent role in the affairs of state for the Venetian and then Hapsburg Empire for the next eight centuries. As for the Coudenhove side of the family, the Count described another point of connection to the Crusade saying:

“The Coudenhove line reaches back to the eleventh century, when two brothers Coudenhove joined the first Crusade in 1099, when Jerusalem was conquered for the first time by the united armies of the Christian knights of Europe. They had belonged to the oldest nobility of Northern Brabant, now a part of the Netherlands. At the end of the eighteenth century the Coudenhoves had been made counts of the Holy Roman Empire.”

Unfortunately, the young Count found himself out of a job once the Austro-Hungarian empire was dismantled in the wake of the first world war.

This void was filled by his new assignment to re-establish himself as a leading oligarch in a renewed feudal world empire, and while it may surprise you, the very design for the European Union (which may have also inspired Miles Guo’s design for the New Federalist State of China a century later), including the use of Beethoven’s 9th symphony as its anthem, was first outlined in detail by Kalergi himself.

Among the large array of early supporters of Coudenhove-Kalergi’s Pan Europa included the likes of Benito Mussolini, Winston Churchill, Walter Lippmann, Nazi finance minister Hjalmar Schacht, and Nazi geopolitician Karl Haushofer, while financiers Max Warburg and Louis de Rothschild bankrolled the organization.

In her 2022 book ‘The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set’, Cynthia Chung writes:

“According to Kalergi, his introduction to Max Warburg occurred in 1924 through Baron Louis Rothschild. Warburg immediately gave a donation of sixty thousand gold-marks to see the movement through its first three years. Kalergi suggested the donation be divided equally between Germany and Austria. ‘We agreed on the appointment of two trustees: Geheimrat Fritsch of the Dresdner Bank for the German tranche and Vice-President Brosche of the Kreditanstalt for the Austrian tranche.’ The Dresdner Bank would later be a major stakeholder in the construction company for Auschwitz. The bank’s deputy director was Hjalmar Schacht from 1908-1915 and he would continue to work closely with the bank afterwards. The Dresdner Bank was known as the bank of choice of Heinrich Himmler’s SS.”

In 1932, Coudenhove-Kalergi delivered a speech celebrating the great restoration of order that would emerge in the unified pan-European effort to put down Bolshevik anarchism saying:

“This eternal war can end only with the constitution of a world republic…. The only way left to save the peace seems to be a politic of peaceful strength, on the model of the Roman Empire, that succeeded in having the longest period of peace in the west thanks to the supremacy of his legions.”

In 1954, Coudenhove-Kalergi outlined the vision for the Pan European’s Open Conspiracy saying:

“The Pan European Union should become the unofficial representative of the multilingual European Nation – going beyond all languages and parties – and without any kind of Communist infiltration. This will force the PEU to become a solid international group, a political club, a kind of open conspiracy as H.G. Wells described in one of his books”

The governing religion of this new global regime would not actually be anything resembling authentic Christianity, but would merely wear a Christian costume in the same manner that the inquisition used Christian symbolism merely as a cover to advance a program of global war and genocide. The real religion of this elite would simply be a retooling of eugenics, as Kalergi states:

“The science of eugenics, which should lead to realization of practical biology, belongs to the future. It will soon be associated with Nietzsche’s world outlook and, through it, gain the striking power of a religion. Eugenics teaches the higher breeding of human beings, the exclusion of the less desirable from further reproduction. The new selective breeding.”

Although the Pan Europa was created as a “conservative Catholic” fascist opposition to the spread of Bolshevism (itself managed by intelligence agencies during the 19th and early 20th century), it is no small irony that the Jesuit-trained Bannon has stated that he models his tactics on those of Lenin. (5)

Trotsky’s Permanent War Permanent Revolution Revived with Otto von Hapsburg and Steve Bannon

It is also noteworthy that none other than Otto von Hapsburg himself had run this organization for over 30 years and also created a sister organization called Dignitae Humanae Institute to “united the right of the world” under a gnostic Catholic veneer with a Clash of Civilizations rebranding for the alt right.

As the ultra-liberalized dissolution of society proceeds expectedly apace under the moral mush of LBGTXYZ gobbledygook, pagan Gaia worship, and critical race theory, it is obvious that a knee jerk leap into radical tribal conservativism will accelerate.

Hence, a net has been cast to catch conservative fish.

Located in an 800-year-old monastery in Trisulti, Otto Hapsburg’s organization has found a useful frontman in the form of a Jesuitical fascist right-wing priest of the American alt-right by the name of… Steve Bannon. (6)

The Tristuli Monastery and headquarters of the Dignitatis Humanae Institute

This Abbey was constructed on the orders of Pope Innocent III in 1204 to celebrate the fourth Crusade which saw the strategically important sacking of Constantinople by hoards of Christian crusading mercenaries killing fellow Christians.

This victory was a veritable coup for the Venetian oligarchs who promptly took control of Constantinople’s vast maritime trade routes, strategic states and the city of Crete which also saw the rise to prominence of the Kalergi Clan who will come to play a very important and surprising role in this story. Pope Innocent III vastly expanded the Crusades during his 18 year reign leading to the largest bloodbaths of Christians killing Muslims in Spain and the Holy Land as well as the disastrous ‘Childrens’ Crusade of 1212 which saw thousands of European children sent off to take back the Holy Land alongside seasoned Templar mercenaries. What happened to these children remains a mystery, but it is likely that they were killed or sold into slavery in what was the first recorded global child trafficking operation in world history.

Innocent III also sanctioned a new order known as the Franciscans led by ‘the ecologists saint’ Francis of Assisi in 1209 who professed he could talk to animals. This order later served as the basis to the Jesuit order’s creation during the Spanish Hapsburg takeover of Rome in the early 15th century.

The Jesuit-trained Bannon joined this “institute” which professes to unite the international right around Christian values, alongside a plethora of other highly connected figures which were recently exposed in a powerful expose by researcher Stan Ezrol.

In his 2019 study, Ezrol described Bannon’s four other co-patrons of this Catholic group as “Archduke Otto Von Habsburg, successor to the throne of the Holy Roman Emperor when it was dissolved; His Royal Highness Charles of Bourbon Two Sicilies and Duke of Castro, a leading figure in the anti-Renaissance wing of European nobility; Field Marshal the Lord Guthrie GCB (Knight of the Grand Cross), LVO (Lieutenant of the Victorian Order), OBE (Order of the British Empire); and Father Matthew Festing.”

A former chairman and current member of the institute even includes a member of the British Royal family Lord Nicholas Windsor who, like former Anglican operative Lord Guthrie and former British prime minister Tony Blair, converted to Catholicism to become an aspiring handler of the global alt-right.

Today, the Tristuli Abbey is set up to become the headquarters of a new ‘Gladiator School’ run by Bannon’s right hand man at the Dignitae Humanitae Institute Benjamin Harnwell dubbed ‘the Academy of the Judeo-Christian West’

Pan Europa 2.0 and Bannon’s New Crusade

In true Crusader fashion, Bannon’s notion of Christianity is not one that is compatible with the notion of respecting the differences of other religions. It is rather a chauvinistic view that demands total submission of lesser faiths outlined in his neo-Clash of Civilizations statement to Breitbart in 2016 saying:

“we’re [America] going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years… there’s no doubt about it.”

In another interview with The Economist, Bannon stated:

“I want the world to look back in 100 years and say, their mercantilist, Confucian system lost. The Judeo-Christian liberal West won.”

Bannon even made the point of teaming up with the Chinese James Bond villain Miles Guo in founding ‘The New Federal State of China’ with a shiny new flag, constitution and cheesy anthem – devoted entirely to the overthrow of the Chinese government… which will undoubtedly happen any day within Guo’s wildest imagination.

When this project was unveiled, Steve Bannon and Guo stood shoulder to shoulder on the Asian millionaire’s $28 million yacht in the New York harbor with the statue of liberty featured in the background and planes carrying flags announcing the new Federal State of China flying overhead.

Completely ignoring the CIA-MI6 hand behind the growth of Islamic terrorism over the past forty years, Bannon delivered his remarks on the inevitable global war against Islam in 2014 stating:

“We are in an outright war against jihadist Islamic fascism. And this war is, I think, metastasizing far quicker than governments can handle it…We’re at the very beginning stages of a global conflict, and if we do not bind together as partners with others in other countries that this conflict is only going to metastasize… we are now, I believe, at the beginning stages of a global war against Islamic fascism.”

This coming Holy War of Civilizations can only happen if the abused right-wing conservative groups of the west can be united in a common front of course, and to achieve this, Bannon created a European-based foundation called simply ‘The Movement’ in 2018 designed to revive the neo-Bolshevik post-modern operations funded by George Soros across the west.

Although the economic crisis has not yet polarized the abused populations of Europe or the USA sufficiently to herd conservative mobs into Bannon’s net, be sure the infrastructure and game plan to weaponize the people is in place.

Trotskyites Mutate into Neocons

I say this here and now just to draw a parallel in the reader’s mind to the strange transmogrification which leading Trotskyists took in the USA once their leader’s life was snuffed out in 1940.

Trotsky’s body wasn’t even cold before such devotees as James Burnham, Sidney Hook, Max Schachtman, Albert Wohlsetter, and Irving Kristol abandoned Trotskyite socialism and adopted a new rabidly right-wing paradigm, which came to be known as ‘neo-conservativism’.

This poisonous movement grew quickly throughout the Cold War and took over the USA over the dead bodies of JFK and his brother while unleashing a new global dis-order ‘clash of civilizations’ each-against-all logic onto the globe under the watch of the Trilateral Commission of Kissinger, Brzezinski, and David Rockefeller.

I think we can intimate what Trotsky ultimately saw as the final destination for his aims of a global revolution of the masses, and willingness to collaborate with Nazis to achieve his ends by considering the writings of former Trotskyite James Burnham.

As Cynthia Chung pointed out in her recent article on the topic, Burnham, (Trotsky’s former personal assistant and a man whom Christopher Hitchens dubbed “the intellectual founder of the neoconservative movement”), saw the resolution to the Manichean problem of class struggle and Cold War in a one world fascist government. Right before Trotsky’s 1940 death, Burnham wrote an essay renouncing Dialectic Materialism in favor of the superior philosophy of Bertrand Russell as outlined in the 1913 Principia Scientifica, and hence his rebirth as a neocon was ensured (7).

Bertrand Russell and Alfred Whitehead’s three volume Principia Mathematica published between 1910-1913 set the stage for the latter development of cybernetics and information theory by Russell’s pupil Norbert Wiener

The question now sits before us: Was Burnham’s conversion to Russell’s worldview inconsistent with the actual goals and mission of Leon Trotsky?

It is too often forgotten that Leon Trotsky, acting as chairman ff the technical and scientific board of industry, quite literally controlled all science policy of Russia from 1924-25. During this time, he wrote a 1924 pamphlet outlining his pro-eugenics vision of the future global order that would be brought into existence through the forces of Darwinian natural selection saying:

“The human species will once more enter into a state of radical transformation, and in his own hands, will become an object of the most complicated methods of artificial selection and mass psycho-physical training. This is entirely in accord with evolution… man will make his purpose to master his own feelings, to raise his instincts to a higher consciousness… to create a higher social biological type, or if you please, a superman.”

Whether we consider Trotsky’s relentless efforts to integrate Darwinism with Marxist Dialectic Materialism or the Neoconservative commitment to a Darwinian survival of the fittest ethic merged with a gnostic Christian end times doctrine, the effects are largely identical: Global chaos with a supposed point of rapture/synthesis to resolve the chaos of the material world. Getting to this destination, whereby a new order and new Nietzschean human being were to emerge, simply required a cleansing experience.

In this sense, Trotsky could be compared to a Russian version of his contemporary Jesuit Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

Where Chardin was tasked with merging Darwin’s theory of natural selection into Christianity, Trotsky was tasked with merging Darwin’s theory into the state religion of Marxist dialectic materialism in Russia. The end result in either case was identical.

Wohlstetter and RAND Corporation

Albert Wohlstetter is another devout Trotskyist who became a leading neo-conservative and controlling hand behind RAND Corporation. It was under Wohlstetter’s influence that RAND Corp became the principal conduit for the intellectual takeover of all branches of US policy on military, economic, and cultural levels.

How did this occur? Through a process known as Cybernetics.

Created by Norbert Wiener as the “practical application” of Lord Bertrand Russell’s “theoretical” Principia Mathematica of 1910-1913, Cybernetics was essentially a ‘science of control’ which became the conduit used to re-brand eugenics into new clothes after World War II.

As I outlined in my recent essay ‘The Revenge of the Malthusians and the Science of Limits’ the language of Cybernetics was called ‘systems analysis’ and presumed that all systems could be described as closed units susceptible to pure mathematical description and most importantly… manipulation from a scientific elite.

Author Alex Abella described RAND’s systems analysis repackaging of Dialectic Materialism in the following terms in his Soldiers of Reason:

“RAND’s systems analysis…refused to be constrained by existing reality…Systems analysis was the freedom to dream and to dream big, to turn away from the idea that reality is a limited set of choices, to strive to bend the world to one’s will…the crux of systems analysis lies in a careful examination of the assumptions that gird the so-called right question, for the moment of greatest danger in a project is when unexamined criteria define the answers we want to extract. Sadly, most RAND analysts failed to perceive this inherent flaw in their wondrous construct. Not only that, the methodology of systems analysis required that all the aspects of a particular problem be broken down into quantities…Those things that could not be eased into a mathematical formula…were left out of the analysis… By extension, if a subject could not be measured, ranged, and classified, it was of little consequence in systems analysis, for it was not rational. Numbers were all – the human factor was a mere adjunct to the empirical.”

The key that gives both Dialectic Materialism the same power of evil as the upgraded tool of Bertrand Russell’s Principia Scientifica extolled by Burnham or Norbert Wiener’s cybernetics/systems analysis is found in the following axiom:

“Quantity must always govern quality”.

Under the influence of Wohlsetter’s RAND Corporation, the USA was driven into full scale insanity with a military outlook driven by computer models that presumed nuclear war was a winnable endeavor bringing the world closer to full scale nuclear holocaust. The merging of Darwinism with social science created “eugenics” which presumed that quantitative properties like genetic codes and DNA gave rise to qualitative attributes like “morality”, “wisdom” or “fitness to rule or live”.

As I laid out in The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism, the core foundation of Transhumanism, which includes the Silicon Valley A.I Cult that has emerged into a powerful position overseeing a new global panopticon today, is entirely rooted in Bertrand Russell, and Norbert Wiener’s Cybernetics/Information Theory paradigm.

In order for society to be brought into acceptance of this new soul-less paradigm of existence, with an invisible master class governing depopulated slaves from above, a vast shock therapy would be called for.

The Frankfurt School Global Revolution

That cleansing experience would take the form of ritualistic climax of purgative violence which would usher in a state of total despair and thus a new scientific priesthood managing the slaves of the other under a renewed form of technocratic feudalism. But how would society be brought to such a state of despair such that the masses would clamor for a new age to be imposed upon them in the form of a one world technocratic government?

When Christianity, nationalism, and respect for family values still governed society, such a state of nihilistic despair requisite to achieve this breaking point was more than a little difficult to achieve.

Here the role of Trotsky’s associates Georg Lukacs, and Willi Munzenberg play an important role.

Both men were not only radical Bolsheviks but also founders of a new organization founded in 1923 known as the Institute for Social Research founded in Frankfurt Germany, otherwise known as “The Frankfurt School”.

The Frankfurt School would lay out a comprehensive intellectual framework for a new global aesthetical and scientific revolution premised on the worship of decay, ugliness, and death within a Weberian-Freudian-Marxist synthesis. The system developed by these misanthropic leading priests of the new cult of death would justify the CIA’s funding of abstract art, post-modernist literature, a-tonal music, and other most modernist garbage throughout the Cold War. The launching of this project in full force took the form of a CIA-MI6 funded operation in 1949 dubbed ‘The Congress for Cultural Freedom’.

Leading organizers of this congress included Lord Bertrand Russell and three former Trotskyists: Sidney Hook, Irving Kristol and James Burnham.

This group and their role in steering mass education and culture over the ensuing century will be the topic of a future report.

This essay was inspired by the incredible lecture delivered to the Rising Tide Foundation on September 21, 2025 by Caleb Maupin (president of the Center for Political Innovation) available here:

Notes

(1) Czarism and Revolution, published by Omni Publications in Hawthorne, 1962 French edition, pp. 224, 230)

(2) Leon Trotsky: My Life, New York publisher: Scribner’s, 1930, p. 277

(3) One of the best and more recent among Furr’s pioneering writing on this topic can be found in his New Evidence of Trotsky’s Conspiracy, Erythos Press, 2020. Furr’s website is also an invaluable resource.

(4) Parvus’s association with the Pan European Union and broader fascist operations across Turkey and the Middle East is laid out in Jeffrey Steinberg’s 2005 report “Cheney Revives Parvus’ Permanent War Madness”

(5) In an August 22, 2016 Daily Beast article, journalist Ronald Radosh described a conversation he had with Bannon two years earlier saying:

“… we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed. Shocked, I asked him what he meant. “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

On October 21, 2021 Bannon poured fuel onto the Liberal-narrative of “MAGA insurrection” on January 6, 2021 by calling for “20,000 shock troops to take over the government”.

(6) This fact gives new meaning to Bannon’s self-characterization as a Leninist. In an August 22, 2016 Daily Beast article, journalist Ronald Radosh described a conversation he had with Bannon two years earlier saying “we had a long talk about his approach to politics. He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed. Shocked, I asked him what he meant.

“Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

(7) In his Feb 1940 ‘Science and Style’, Burnham wrote: “Do you wish me to prepare a reading list, Comrade Trotsky? It would be long, ranging from the work of the brilliant mathematicians and logicians of the middle of the last century to one climax in the monumental Principia Mathematica of Russell and Whitehead (the historic turning point in modern logic), and then spreading out in many directions – one of the most fruitful represented by the scientists, mathematicians and logicians now cooperating in the new Encyclopedia of Unified Science.”

Author bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media (where this article was first published) and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

