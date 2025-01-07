Back in November 2012, I wrote a short article titled ‘What does the Empire have planned for Poor Justin Trudeau?’ which was published in the second issue of The Canadian Patriot Review (p.29).

In that location, I pointed to the Bilderberg Group, Powercorp, WWF influences managing the cardboard cutout named Justin Trudeau who had been introduced into the House of Commons as a political puppet which would soon be installed to head the Liberal Party and then the Canadian government.

It was also becoming clear in 2012 that the Arctic was being set up as a new domain for World War 3 which first Stephen Harper, and then Justin Trudeau would be assigned to accelerate. This case was outlined in The “New Canada” Imperial Arctic Makeover: Will Increased Canadian Arctic Territory be used to Provoke War with Russia?’ (pg. 15 of issue #1)

In 2014, as it was becoming clear that Justin was being positioned to replace a beleagured tool named Stephen Harper (having been inducted into the Queen’s privy council that year), I devoted Canadian Patriot Review issue #11 to the topic of exposing the role of Chrystia Freeland and the broader Privy Council operation dubbed Canada2020 Think Tank that was steering the newly reformed post-Chretien Liberal Party.

In the Strange Case of Chrysia Freeland (pg. 25 of issue 11), I outlined Freeland’s connections to Ukrainian terrorists and broader Soros/Rhodes Scholar penetrations of the Canadian government. Her role as handler of Justin and ‘technocrat whisperer’ were outlined in that article. For those who may not be aware, despite resigning as Finance Minister last month, Chrystia is still Deputy Prime Minister of Canada.

One of the most important lessons for Canadians contained throughout that 2014 issue was the insidious role of the Privy Council as a controlling node of the cybernetics managed government of Canada. Not many people were then aware that this entity exerted the influence over all aspects of government with leading members from the private and public sector loyal to the global empire initated into its ranks. Among those members were found the heads of every political party in Canada.

Among the shapers of this grouping were none other than John Manley, Bob Rae, Anne McLellan, Bill Graham, Diane Carney (wife of Mark Carney) and Thomas Axworthy.

In the article ‘Canada 2020 and the New Malthusian Takeover of Canada’ (issue #11 pg. 21), I pointed out that “both [Axworthy and Manley] were members of the Independent Task Force on North America to integrate the North American Economies under a European Union-modelled zone called the “North American Union”.

In the vast majority of maps featuring the North American Union, it is noteworthy that both Greenland and Central America stretching as far as the Darian Gap are included.

This program has since been revived by the re-engineered MAGA movement of next generation Silicon Valley heirs of Technocracy Inc represented by the likes of Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. None other than Elon Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldeman was a leader of Canada’s Technocracy Inc during World War 2, and the despite being mothballed after WW2, the program always remained on the backburner.

(A broader presentation on the history of The Technocracy Inc and Elon Musk is found here and here.)

I will not deny that I certainly take a bit of pleasure with the news of Justin Trudeau’s announced departure from power.

However, I am a little disappointed by the sheer number of overly ecstatic Canadians and Americans who fail to recognize the simple fact that the thing called ‘Justin Trudeau’ was never in power to begin with.

Like a younger version of Joe Biden, this clown’s role was always one of a carefully stage managed synthetic personality, whose actual handlers remained those forces controlling the Privy Council and such dominant think tanks as that represented by the Rhodes Trust, Five Eyes and think tanks such as Canada2020.

Those figures represented by such Oxford Trained technocrats as Mark Carney, and Chrystia Freeland are still a factor in play and with the strange unquestioning embrace of a MAGA-rebranded North American Techncate (featuring both Greenland and the Darian Gap), and accelerated plunge into Arctic militarization, I am hesitant to celebrate Trudeau’s announced departure with more than a tepid degree of enthusiasm.

That said, IF an authentic pro-nationalist movement is capable of steering this changing game board toward ends which 1) empower sovereign nation states in opposition to the financial cartels, 2) create peaceful economic and political agreements with nations resistant to the depopulation agenda among the BRICS+, and 3) throw off the shackles of post-industrial greening of the economy… then this changing tide may be a good thing very much worth fighting for.

My only appeal is for every one involved to be aware of the dynamics at play and extremely cautious of the traps laid in the path going forward.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media