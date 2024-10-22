I joined Craig Pasta Jardula and Matt Weinglass to discuss the world situation with a focus on the war danger between Israel and Iran, Chinese-Russian-Iranian relations, Knights of Malta penetration into the USA, transhumanism. I was also challenged defend my position that Donald Trump is (probably) not completely captured by the oligarchy.
Or watch on Odyssee here
Watch the full 5 hour show featuring Gordon Dimmack, Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon here
In one of your previous posts, I noticed that esteemed Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan B. Peterson is pictured alongside people like the Weinstein brothers, whom you allegedly portray as the orchestrators of the mass invasion of North America and Europe by illegal immigration. I always felt that Jordan Peterson was honest—not as brilliant as Albert Bandura, another Canadian clinical psychologist, but an honest man. What has he done wrong to be photographed alongside the Weinsteins?
I love Pasta, but he gets in the way by trying to impress the audience but winds up showing how hollow is his grasp. Pasta can be insightful especially on election integrity. He also has impressed me with his knowledge of certain South American countries.