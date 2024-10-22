I joined Craig Pasta Jardula and Matt Weinglass to discuss the world situation with a focus on the war danger between Israel and Iran, Chinese-Russian-Iranian relations, Knights of Malta penetration into the USA, transhumanism. I was also challenged defend my position that Donald Trump is (probably) not completely captured by the oligarchy.

