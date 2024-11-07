The presidential elections of 2024 have come and gone, and one might think (as I do) that it was all a little too smooth.

Certainly, feeling positive about this restoration of a patriot movement in federal power is not a bad thing, but celebrating too ecstatically is also not wise, as many are getting overly sloppy in their joy and overly dependent on a concept of Trump (and increasingly Elon) as more than human angels gifted by God to save humanity.

In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I discuss the dynamics shaping this year’s elections, and offer some historic analysis drawing from ancient history, 1776, and Lincoln’s Civil War with an appreciation for the occult societies and universal attributes of human nature (leaning towards wisdom or folly) active in each instance.

