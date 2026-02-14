Matt Ehret's Insights

PatriciaHenry
3hEdited

Arctic ambitions are far older than Trump. Check out the 2022 NDAA Arctic Security Initiative for one. Also despite the rhetoric there’s no military indication of an end to NATO relationship. Cold Response exercise to kick off in early March. Ripe for potential false flags

Tony Ledsham
3h

This would not be the first time that the USA and Russia have collaborated against the “City of London”. (hint: think of the Alaska purchase of 1867, or the US War of Independence, even the Civil War…)

https://youtu.be/CXKwyquIkbs?si=nt8n4zzFAv6khopF

