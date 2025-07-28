Trump’s recent ‘Japanese trade deal’ has been heralded as a success in American system economics and has offered many people hope that the industrial recovery of America is upon us.

With this deal, Japan will accept a 15% tariff on exports to the USA (instead of the threatened 25% tariff), and Tokyo only had to give in to a few demands.

What demands were those?

For one, cutting down all national regulation protecting rice and agricultural produce that had formerly made Japan a powerful independent food growing nation with regulations that made Japanese rice the safest in the world.

Now Japan will have a difficult time competing with massive influxes of Monsanto-grade US rice and other agriculture which threaten to wreck their food supply and farming sector. Additionally, Japan will now provide $550 billion which will go into a US controlled Sovereign Wealth Fund mandated to build up industries in the USA. Harold Lutnick described the fund in the following terms:

“The Japanese will finance projects chosen by the United States, we'll give it to an operator who runs it and the profits will be split 90% to the United States of America and 10% to Japan.”

Thus according to Lutnick, the Japanese will provide over half a trillion dollars to be managed by Wall Street bankers (which means over half a trillion dollars that will not be able to sustain the Japanese economy), in order to build industries in the USA, which will get Japan a 10% cut on their investment compared to the USA’s 90%….

Will any of this make the Japanese economy better, or will Japan’s ability to sustain itself as a sovereign nation be handicapped even more?

In the following two essays, Cynthia Chung brilliantly shines light on the dirty games played by the Trilateral Commission operatives of the USA which sabotaged Japan through the Plaza Accords, microchip sector sabotage and economic sabotage.

Is the Trump administration truly breaking from the Controlled Disintegration policy of the Trilateral Commission Deep State… or is this evidence of a continuation of policy launched by Sir Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski over 40 years ago?

Is this an exercise in true American System protectionism of the spirit of Abraham Lincoln and McKinley… or is this the protectionism of the British Empire?

Read Cynthia’s essays and decide for yourself…

Article 1: Is Japan Willing to Cut Its Own Throat in Sacrifice to the U.S. Pivot to Asia? By Cynthia Chung