Now that ‘Liberation Day’ has come (ie: the April 2nd application of tariffs on a myriad of imports from most nations into the USA), it is time for everyone to become very very familiar with the word ‘Protectionism’.

Is it a blessing or is it a curse?

Is it a tool of creation or destruction?

In the following essential masterclass delivered by my good friend and long time collaborator Sam Labrier, these questions are addressed in greater detail than I imagined possible within the course of a single class.

Everything from the emergence of Tariffs as a tool to build the industrial powers of the nation after 1776, to the efforts by the ‘American System’ champions like Henry Clay, Matthew Carey, and Henry C Carey to protect the republic from foreign economic warfare via protectionism, to the battles waged by Abraham Lincoln to save the nation at times of existential crisis.

Sam even reviews the battles waged by Lincoln’s heirs President William McKinley, Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, who each in their turn applied a protective tariffs for the good of America and the world as a whole.

But are protective tariffs always good or can they also be misused as a tool of empire?

Sam addresses this important question as well.

So sit back and put on an extra large thinking cap, since your mind will grow in size by the end of this presentation.

