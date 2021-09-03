Truth Jihad Radio with Kevin Barrett and Matt Ehret: Two Americas and China's Gorbachev

In this episode of Truth Jihad Radio with host Kevin Barrett, Matt Ehret discusses the content of his new book "The Clash of the Two Americas vol. 1" and a recent expose "How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989".
To access Kevin Barrett's Substack, click here: https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/
And to purchase Matt's new book or read his recent articles, visit: www.canadianpatriot.org
