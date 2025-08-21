Join me on Sunday Aug. 24 at 11am NY Time where I will speak with Alex Krainer and Glenn Diesen about breaking global developments as the world transitions into a new order... will this new order be founded upon a true multipolarity of cooperation, or a new Roman Empire premised on war, empire and Hobbesianism?

Watch the bi-monthly show straight from the Dialogos website here.

Tune into the interactive livestream on Sunday Aug 24 at 11am NY time using the link below:

Pluralia is a geopolitical journal devoted to multipolarity and cooperation among civilizational states. It is owned by the Association “Conoscere Eurasia”, sponsors the annual Verona Forum on Multipolarity and serves as a special project of Banco Intesa.

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

Pick up books

Pick up some books (such as Revenge of the Mystery Cults, The Clash of the Two Americas, Untold History of Canada, Science Unshackled, Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops, or The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set and Cynthia’s 2023 The Making of a World Religion) right here

Help make more films

We are in constant need of resources to make our growing list of films and you can watch all of our CP films here and RTF films here. If you’d like to support the work click here.