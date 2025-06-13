As the USA descends into possible anarchy with a Color Revolution now underway, the Middle East catches fire with Israeli strikes across Iran potentially annihilating all hopes for a peaceful outcome to the US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Are these events connected? What is going on? Who, if anyone, benefits from these events?

A new, very ugly chapter of world history is being written before our eyes.

On this episode of Pluralia Dialogos, geopolitical analysts Joaquin Flores, Garland Nixon, and Martin Sieff join me to to unpack these topics and look forward to hearing questions and thoughts from you on our live chat.

Tune in live on Sunday June 15 at 11am Eastern Time/5pm Italy Time by going straight to the Pluralia Dialogos website:

https://pluraliadialogos.com/sessions/world-on-fire-us-civil-war-danger-as-israel-toys-with-ww3/

Or go to our Youtube Live channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@PluraliaDialogos/streams

Bring your thinking caps, send questions to interact with the live experts and spread the word!

Yours in the fight

Matthew Ehret

Host, Pluralia Dialogos

Director, Rising Tide Foundation