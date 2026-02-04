Two Live Events in Mexico Coming up featuring Cynthia Chung, myself, politics, choral music and more (February 12 and 15)
For those in or near Tijuana Mexico, consider hoping down to the town of Ensenada on February 12 and/or February 15 for two live Rising Tide Foundation events
Event 1: World in Transition: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
On Thursday February 12 at 5:30pm PST, Cynthia and I will deliver two presentations at the Del Calle Cafe La Mision on the topic of the roots of today’s systemic crisis, civil war danger, economic disintegration with a look towards the lessons we can learn from history
Event 2: Classical Culture is the Key to Happiness and Freedom
Then on Sunday February 15 from 1-4pm PST, we will be co-hosting a cultural event at the Performing Arts Center in Ensenada (1 hour south of Tijuana) which will feature a repertoire of classical and spiritual choral pieces performed by the Tijuana Meraki Coro Choir and renowned soloist Mary Frances Lyans.
If Mexico is a bit far for a last minute trip, don’t fret. The events will be recorded and made available on risingtidefoundation.net