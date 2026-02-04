For those in or near Tijuana Mexico, consider hoping down to the town of Ensenada on February 12 and/or February 15 for two live Rising Tide Foundation events

Event 1: World in Transition: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

On Thursday February 12 at 5:30pm PST, Cynthia and I will deliver two presentations at the Del Calle Cafe La Mision on the topic of the roots of today’s systemic crisis, civil war danger, economic disintegration with a look towards the lessons we can learn from history

Event 2: Classical Culture is the Key to Happiness and Freedom

Then on Sunday February 15 from 1-4pm PST, we will be co-hosting a cultural event at the Performing Arts Center in Ensenada (1 hour south of Tijuana) which will feature a repertoire of classical and spiritual choral pieces performed by the Tijuana Meraki Coro Choir and renowned soloist Mary Frances Lyans.

If Mexico is a bit far for a last minute trip, don’t fret. The events will be recorded and made available on risingtidefoundation.net