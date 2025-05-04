In this short segment on RT, I was asked to give my thoughts about Zelensky’s radical threats to attack Moscow on Victory Day.
Click below to watch the short video:
Or watch on Bitchute here or Odyssee here
Also, don’t forget to hop onto the live RTF presentation at 2pm ET using the links below:
How many normies are finally waking up to the fact that Russia is not our enemy, but Ukraine has been the seat of a proxy state/deep state corrupt regime run by the US State Dept. and the CIA. THEY are the enemy. And Zelensky is their warmongering puppet.
Omg It makes one feel that all those hundred of billions spent was a waist