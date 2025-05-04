Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1d

How many normies are finally waking up to the fact that Russia is not our enemy, but Ukraine has been the seat of a proxy state/deep state corrupt regime run by the US State Dept. and the CIA. THEY are the enemy. And Zelensky is their warmongering puppet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
16h

Omg It makes one feel that all those hundred of billions spent was a waist

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture