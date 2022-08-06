Understanding Oligarchism and the Causes of Today's Taiwan Debacle [TNT Radio]
In this episode of TNT Radio's Deprogram with Michael Parker, I was invited to speak about the controlling forces pushing war with China, and Russia in the wake of Pelosi's disastrous Asian tour. We also dived into a history of the American deep state, and the new hope for Africa and the Arab World arising in the wake of Lavrov's recent tour and broader multipolar alliance.
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
