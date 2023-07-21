In this edition of Tish Talks with Patricia Conlin, I was asked to clarify the curious thing called Russia while answering the question: Is Russia a friend or enemy to the west?
This long-form discussion takes us through the deeper history of US-Russian friendship which the London-centered financier oligarchy has worked for centuries to destroy, and we shed light on the Lincoln-Czar Alexander II alliance that saved the republic, the century-old fight to connect Russia with the USA via the Bering Strait Tunnel, the forgotten clash between Leon Trotsky and Stalin, and also Russia's alliance with the USA in putting down London's Nazi Frankenstein monster.
The growth of cybernetics within Russia, the USA and Europe post WWII is also explored leading to the growth of a transhumanist deep state in our present age.
Lastly, we evaluate the biography, and role of Vladimir Putin within modern grand strategy.
It would be interesting to see Matt take on an analysis of what would the world be today if Russia didn’t succeed on their revolution of 1917. This analysis I would hope would include the contribution of the communist system in the changing of the capitalists system in their attitude toward the working class and the laws who provided for the security and rights of a class that was totally ignored and disrespected. Americas wealth was established and thrived by “enslaving” of the working class. The brutal treatment of the working people and especially the blue color are nothing American can be proud of. The formation of unions was nothing other than a concept borrowed from communism.
Unfortunately that group was brainwashed to despise communism to better serve the elite. My hope that an intellectual like Matt Ehret can discuss those issue in a language that everyone can understand.
Incredible historical information. I’d give anything for 21st century technologies to allow free people the ability to just plug in, like the Matrix, but without the monsters who are currently abusing technologies for spying, manipulating knowledge to control people. You know, to just plug into Matt’s brain with my brain to download everything he’s written and read that I I haven’t read yet.
In this incredible discussion: Russia, Stalin, the criminals of intelligence agencies (FBI & CIA), the beginning of Cybernetics and the Rand Corporation’s manipulation of software with half-truths and outright lies for a desired outcome/conclusion—just like the junk science about the history of vaccines and mRNA bioweapons.
Now, if only we could have these honest history discussions without the fear of calling those responsible—Eugenicist-Jews—who are NOT European Jews who peacefully practice religion and truly respect honest, fair trade and democratic principles. We must be able to talk about the human people called lesser-jews, slave-jews, nigger-jews by Rothschild. And No, I’m not a racist looking to be called an antisemite today, again, by people’s who aren’t’ even semites or practice a peaceful religion, but who are war-profiteers; tribal monsters thrown out of Asia, more than once, before they infected Russia and greater Europe centuries prior to WWI; Eugenicist-Satanists—the original slavers of Jews and all other peoples going back several centuries to date.