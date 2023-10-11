Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 11,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Understanding the Geopolitical Dynamics Shaping the Middle East (From Khazaria to Present)
What do events that took place in the 9th century surrounding the kingdom of Khazaria have to do with the fires now being waged between Palestine and Israel? More than you think...
Or watch on Bitchute here, or Youtube here
Supplementary reading for the curious:
1) The Forgotten Jewish-Christian-Muslim Alliance and China’s Silk Road
2) The Shocking Truth about the Khazarian Mafia myth, the Rothschilds and Manifest Destiny
3) Who Really Created the Middle East Terror Apparatus? By Cynthia Chung
4)Charlemagne and the Ecumenical Principle (online book) by Pierre Beaudry
Subscribe to Keyvan's podcast here