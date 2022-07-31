In this comprehensive interview with Russian television's DEN TV, I was invited to explain the historic roots of Russian-US friendship from 1776 to the defeat of Hitler, as well as an indepth analysis of cybernetics as the foundation for the cultish monstrosity known in modern times as the Great Reset and cult of trans-humanism.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

