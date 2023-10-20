Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
In this episode of Superspreaders, I was invited to break down the dynamics shaping the Middle East and much more. Special care is devoted to shedding light on the dangerous advent of peace processes among divergent faiths which has been sabotaged by the heirs of the same Roman oligarchy that tried to destroy Christianity (and Judaism) 2000+ years ago. The Anglican-Darbyist-Jesuit perversion of Christianity and the creation of the Rapture interpretation of scripture is also treated at some length. Click below to watch
Understanding the New Crusades, and Solomon Temple Cult (Middle East Primer)
Some eight or nine centuries before Christ, a blind, Greek-speaking poet named Homer produced two epic poems, the Iliad and the Odyssey. The Iliad is the story of the siege of Troy by the ancient Greeks during the Trojan War, the exploits of both Greek and Trojan heroes, and the actions through which they displayed honor, or loyalty, or courage, or jealousy, or anger. The Odyssey is the story of one of the Greek heros of the Trojan War whose return home after the war is delayed by numerous encounters with capricious gods, but Odysseus maintains his noble character and his love for his family and home and faithfulness to his marriage convince the gods to help him return home safely.
Together, Homer’s two poems provided the ancient Greeks with a unifying vision of themselves, a shared and heroic history, and a common moral framework. The civilization that grew out of those poems would produce Socrates, Pericles, Plato, Aristotle, democracy, Alexander the Great, the rule of law, Virgil, the Roman Empire, Lucretius, the Christian Church, Aquinas, the Byzantine Empire, cathedrals, the Renaissance, the Age of Exploration, the Scientific Revolution, Johann Sebastian Bach, the Industrial Revolution, Christmas, the British Empire, the Olympics, freedom of speech, the abolition of slavery, public jury trials, and the modern world. This was Western Civilization.
A few generations after Homer sang of the anger of Achilles, another foundational document was produced 600 miles east and south along the Mediterranean coast from where Homer lived. This was the Book of Deuteronomy, the founding document of the Judaic religion, first read to the people at the temple in Jerusalem in 641 B.C. The impact on the West of that document, produced by a radical alien sect, rivals that of Homer’s and extends down to the present time.
In Deuteronomy, the theory of the “master race” is first expressed, and is made part of “the law,” under which racial genocide and racial segregation are compelled2 for the political purpose of ruling the world.
https://craignelsen.substack.com/p/odysseus-unsheathed
Matthew, what do you think Judaism needs to do about the book of Joshua? Rewrite it? Remove it?
Joshua 10:40:
" 40 So Joshua struck the whole land, the hill country and the Negeb and the lowland and the slopes, and all their kings. He left none remaining, but devoted to destruction all that breathed, just as the LORD God of Israel commanded.
41 And Joshua struck them from Kadesh-barnea as far as Gaza, and all the country of Goshen, as far as Gibeon.
42 And Joshua captured all these kings and their land at one time, because the LORD God of Israel fought for Israel.
Leland