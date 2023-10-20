In this episode of Superspreaders, I was invited to break down the dynamics shaping the Middle East and much more. Special care is devoted to shedding light on the dangerous advent of peace processes among divergent faiths which has been sabotaged by the heirs of the same Roman oligarchy that tried to destroy Christianity (and Judaism) 2000+ years ago. The Anglican-Darbyist-Jesuit perversion of Christianity and the creation of the Rapture interpretation of scripture is also treated at some length. Click below to watch

