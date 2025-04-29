In light of the death of Pope Francis, the world’s first Jesuit pope, I thought it wise to assess the dangers of the order which he led and which continues to exert a vast influence over large sections of global policy to this day.

What is The Society of Jesus?

While there have been many honest and good Jesuit missionaries in China with names like Matteo Ricci (1552-1610), Adam Schall (1591-1666), Ferdinand Verbiest (1623-1688), and Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766) something darker appears to lurk within the Byzantine structure of controls that manage the Society of Jesus founded by Spanish mercenary Ignatius Loyola in 1534.

The first Jesuits Sts. Francis Xavier; Ignatius of Loyola, and Peter Faber.

Anyone wishing to get a full grasp on the sorts of operations being conducted to destroy both China, Russia, Europe and the USA from within these days would do well to take the time to consider this secretive force of world history. That said, anyone wishing to assume that the Jesuits are the causal hand of all global conspiracies without recognizing the higher role of the Anglo-Venetian oligarchical operations which created a mercenary cult in 1534 as a tool of geopolitical warfare, would also not get very far in a broader understanding of universal history.

Organized along masonic levels of initiation and penetrating psychological exercises, and constant examinations, talented Jesuits who are found to “pass” the many tests placed along their path and deemed to have the right stuff are brought to certain realizations. One of the most important realizations is that the acts of sin are not the fault of the person carrying out the sin.

Rather than owning sin, arduous psychological conditioning outlined within Loyola’s Meditations persuades the devotee to give over the sin of their deeds to whichever commander passes down orders from on high, with the Supreme general at the top of the hierarchy being the ultimate source of sin.

Among the other virulent recipes for self-brainwashing contained in the Jesuit modus operandi, the spiritual exercises are designed explicitly to strip an initiate to the sect of any sense of internal sovereignty (aka: “inner directedness”) by demanding a “corpse-like obedience” to the hierarchy.

In the exercises, we find the following:

“I must not desire to belong to myself… I must let myself be led and moved as a lump of wax lets itself be kneaded, must order myself as a dead man without will or judgement, as a little crucifix which lets itself be moved without difficulty from one place to another, as a staff in the hand of an old man, to be placed where he will and where he can best make use of me. Thus I must always be ready to hand, so that the order may use me and apply me in the way that seems to it good…”

On top of breaking the initiate from taking personal responsibility for his actions, the famous ‘meditations’ outlined by Ignatius Loyola, emphasize the need to loose all access to judging right from wrong, up from down or black from white.

In Rule #13 of the Meditations, we read:

“To be right in everything, we ought always to hold that the white which I see, is black, if the Hierarchical Church so decides it, believing that between Christ our Lord, the Bridegroom, and the Church, His Bride, there is the same Spirit which governs and directs us for the salvation of our souls.”

The usefulness of this doctrine in forming de-humanized automata within the ranks of Freemasonry, the Rhodes Trust, Nazi high command, London’s Tavistock Institute, and of course the Vatican itself will become evident in the course of the following report.

Penetrating Minds Shed Light on the Jesuits

Prior to our current age, the subversive role of Jesuit operations were much more widely known by republican forces who understood the reality of conspiracies as a part of life and world history.

The noted poet and playwright Friedrich Schiller took time to compose “The Jesuit Government of Paraguay” of 1788 where he documents the role of Jesuit missionaries whose arrest revealed a coded manual for training natives to kill European settlers “who are cursed by god”.

Friedrich Schiller

The Jesuits in Schiller’s report had created a hybrid religion using Christian motifs and passed themselves off as angelic Kau. Describing their teachings (written in a native language) as “angels of God, who descended to the people, to teach them how one comes into heaven and the art to destroy the enemy of God.”

A century earlier, the famed scientist/priest Antoine Arnauld (1612-1692) wrote: “Do you wish to excite troubles, to provoke revolution, to produce the total ruin of your country? Call in the Jesuits… and build magnificent colleges for these hot-headed religionists; suffer those audacious priests, in their dictatorial and dogmatic tone, to decide on affairs of State.”

Antoine Arnaud

Describing Jesuit operations in Canada which had created quasi-synthetic cults blending native beliefs with the Bible and deployed to conduct terror operations on colonists, historian Graham Lowry wrote in his How the Nation Was Won (1987):

“Northern tribes converted by the Jesuits- the Hurons, Algonquins, Penobbscots, Pequawkets and especially the Abnakis- were repeatedly hurled against the northeastern and western frontier of New England. Led by Jesuit priests, with only an occasional French officer, the Indians attacked down the Kennebec, Connecticut and Merrimack Rivers, massacring and burning as they went… this threat to the northeastern colonies was not removed until the American Revolution”.

The American revolution did not only ensure a respite from Jesuit-run raids on colonists (provoking often brutal and unjust retaliations in response as part of a broader divide-to-conquer strategy), but the Pope Clement XIV passed a Papal Bull forcing the dissolution of this insurrectionary society in 1773 saying quite ominously:

“The suppression is accomplished, I do not repent of it, having only resolved on it after examining and weighing everything, and because I thought it necessary for the church. If it were not done, I would do it now. But this suppression will be my death.”

Pope Clement XIV

It was only a matter of months before the pope was to die of poisoning.

Although they got revenge on the belligerent Pope, the order took a major hit and removed their base of operations to safer terrain in Russia for a period of nearly 50 years (1773-1815). During this time, their intrigues never ceased, provoking French revolutionary Marquis de Lafayette to write during the heat of the American Revolution that:

“It is my opinion that if the liberties of this country – the United States of America – are destroyed, it will be by the subtlety of the Roman Catholic Jesuit priests, for they are the most crafty, dangerous enemies to civil and religious liberty. They have instigated MOST of the wars of Europe.”

Marquis de Lafayette, painted by American inventor/artist Samuel Morse in 1828

The ban on the order was lifted by Pope Pius VII in 1814 amidst the early days of the Congress of Vienna. This was the Congress that Kissinger declared his most beloved period in history[1] which re-instated an oligarchical iron fist onto all of Europe ravaged by 20 years of Napoleonic wars. Working closely with Austrian Prince Metternich and the new Holy Alliance, the Jesuits became instrumental in maintaining controls throughout Europe as a secret mercenary force- efficient at counter-intelligence, and subversion of revolutionary movements.

This force would serve at times to instigate violent counter-reactionary force against the new wave of anarchism spreading across the Continent during the 19th century and at other times, serving to light fires with Jesuitical agents-provocateurs embedded within anarcho communist revolutionary factions used to justify ever greater states of tyranny in opposition to otherwise genuine democratic and republican forces.

American inventor and artist Samuel F.B. Morse exposed much of this in his 1835 Foreign Conspiracies Against the Liberties of the United States wherein the scientist stated:

“Let us examine the operations of this Austrian Society [the St. Leopold Foundation], for it is hard at work all around us, yes, here in this country… With its headquarters in Vienna, under the immediate direction and inspection of Metternich, …it makes itself already felt through the [American] Republic. Its emissaries are here. And who are these emissaries? They are Jesuits. This society of men, after exerting their tyranny for upwards of two hundred years, at length became so formidable to the world, threatening the entire subversion to all social order, that even the Pope [Clement XIV] was compelled to dissolve them [in 1773]. They had not been suppressed, however, for fifty years, before the waning influence of Popery and Despotism required their useful labors to resist the light of Democratic liberty, and the Pope (Pius VII) simultaneously with the formation of the Holy Alliance, revived the order of the Jesuits in all their power. And do Americans need to be told what Jesuits are? If any are ignorant, let them inform themselves of their history without delay; no time is to be lost; their workings are before you in every day’s events; they are a secret society, a sort of Masonic order with super added features of revolting odiousness, and a thousand times more dangerous. They are not merely priests, or priests of one religious creed; they are merchants, and lawyers, and editors, and men of any profession, having no outward badge (in this country) by which to be recognized; they are about in all your society. They can assume any character, that of angels of light, or ministers of darkness, to accomplish their one great end, the service upon which they are sent, whatever that service may be.”

John Quincy Adams

John Quincy Adams also understood the toxic danger of the Jesuits when he wrote in 1816:

“Shall we not have regular swarms of them here, in as many disguises as only a king of the gypsies can assume, dressed as painters, publishers, writers and schoolmasters? If ever there was a body of men who merited eternal damnation on earth and in hell it is this Society of Loyola’s”

Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Even the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky noted their evil ways stating: “The Jesuits . . . are simply the Roman army for the earthly sovereignty of the world in the future, with the Pontiff of Rome for Emperor . . . that’s their ideal . . . It’s simple lust of power, of filthy earthly gain, of domination – something like a universal serfdom with them as masters – that’s all they stand for. They don’t even believe in God perhaps.”

Cecil Rhodes’ Jesuit Constitution