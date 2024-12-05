In this week’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I were joined by special guest Colonel Towner Watkins to discuss the untold history of Syria and the broader historic manipulation of the Middle East by imperial forces intent on ruling a depopulated world.

Topics discussed: A history of CIA coups against Syria, the Muslim Brotherhood, Zionist intrigues to break up the entire Middle East following the ‘Lebanon model’, Good vs Bad variations of Pan-Arabism, the rise of Hafez al Assad to power in 1970, Sadat’s 1973 betrayal of Syria, the emergence of the Trotskyist neo-cons into power, Gladio cells in Turkey, and the sabotage (and now hopeful revival) of Bashar al-Assad’s Five Seas Vision.

