Cynthia and I will be coming to Toronto on Saturday July 25 to screen our film ‘Black Sun Rising’ followed by a live interactive presentation and you’re invited.

(Disclaimer: The event is actually 45 minutes east of Toronto in Pickering, Ontario. )

If you want to understand the occult underground that orchestrated both World Wars, and which continued to exert influence long after 1945, then this event is for you.

The venue is not huge, and seats are limited, so get your tickets quickly using Eventbrite below:

Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a complementary free digital copy of our 200 page special report ‘Black Sun Rising: The Esoteric Roots of Fascism Past and Present’ and our latest Rising Tide Foundation anthology (digital) as a thank you.