Will a healthy Pan Africanism continue to awaken and throw off the shackles of centuries of imperialism?

What are the greatest hopes for an industrial renaissance and multipolar future now shaping Africa’s future?

What dangers threaten this great hope to actualize the dream of liberation and progress and how can we appreciate the global dynamics for good and ill shaping this vast continent?

On Sunday October 5 at 11am Eastern Time (on Pluralia Dialogos), I will speak to two brilliant Africa experts on these topics and much more:

Guest 1: Dr Uchenna Ekwo is a professor of journalism and media studies at Union College, NJ and founding president for the Center for Media and Peace Initiatives in New York. Dr. Ekwo has taught at Rutgers University and is a Carnegie Africa Diaspora Scholar.

Guest 2: Lawrence Freeman is a distinguished scholar and journalist with 35 years of experience working in Africa. Mr. Freeman has been involved in economic development policy for Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Chad, Nigeria, Central Africa Republic, and Côte d’Ivoire. He is an advocate for the Transaqua water project to save Lake Chad, and the AU’s African Integrated High-Speed Rail Network (AIHSN). He is currently engaged in developing an African Infrastructure Development Plan, modeled on Alexander Hamilton’s National Bank for the United States. His work can be found on lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com

