For those who still hungry for geo-economic, historical, cultural and political insights from the highest quality intellects in the field of analysis, after the Sunday Pluralia Dialogos (to be streamed at 11am ET on Youtube), I will be hosting an interactive live lecture featuring Professor Stefan Heeb (on Nov 30 at 2pm Eastern Time) on the topic ‘What is ‘The West’- And How do we relate to it’? Based on his upcoming book We and the West (and the World)

About the upcoming book (and lecture): In We and the West (and the World), Stefan Heeb confronts the Western question. He traces the historical evolution of our encompassing yet elusive civilization, and examines the pressing aspects of the West as a contemporary societal and geopolitical entity within the emerging multipolar global order. This panoramic portrait of the lifeworlds and worldviews around us culminates in the decisive question: Whither, post-unipolar West?



About the author: Stefan Heeb is a Swiss author interested in everything that connects people, in particular ideas, society, and languages. He completed studies in Sociology (BA, PhD), Philosophy (including Russian Studies, BA), as well as Asian Studies (MA; Sinology and Japanology, BA) at the University of Geneva and subsequently worked as a university professor in Japan starting in 2020. In 2024, he returned to his native Switzerland.

