On the surface, it appears the case is clear cut.

Trump has obsessively called for making Canada the 51st state, and Canadians have rallied around a leader capable of resisting the southern elephant. The breakdown in trust between the two North American cousins has followed a breakdown in trade relations with the US-Canada deal falling apart on August 21 and sweeping 50% tariffs against $20 billion in Canadian products imposed by the USA on August 23.

In response, Canadian counter-tariffs amounting to $28 billion have gone into effect as millions of consumers brace for the onslaught of increased prices across all domains of goods, while manufacturers remain uncertain if they will be able to weather the storm of increased costs in many raw materials and capital goods.

Needing new markets to offset this loss of business, Carney has sought to expand Canada’s economic partnerships across the EU, and even China. On June 23, 2025, Canada announced a vast new strategic partnership with Europe, and on January 16, 2026, a new strategic partnership with China was announced.

The lingering question is now: is this breakdown in US–Canada and US–Europe relations what it appears or is it all tied to the disturbing statement, which President Trump made in 2024: “The one thing you never want to happen is you never want Russia and China uniting… I’m going to have to un-unite them, and I think I can do that, too. I have to un-unite them.”

Could it be that Trump and Carney represent a common plan within the context of the inevitable systemic breakdown of the trans-Atlantic banking system, which has been transformed from an industrial powerhouse into a debt-driven speculative bubble in the space of 50 years? I believe the answer to that question is yes.

Evidence of coordination to prepare for a new system

Signs of coordination can already be seen above the political theater promoted to households across the world. One signal of a new system waiting in the wings is found within Mark Carney’s recently unveiled NATO Defense Industrial Bank, which currently has nine founding members with a start up capitalization of $135 billion. That may not sound like much, but the principle of productive credit is extremely important. The notion of a bank designed for the long term industrial growth of society is something that has not been seen in the western world since the days of Franklin Roosevelt’s Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC), which supplied billions in loans to the industrial base of America’s economy from the 1930s through 1945.

Carney has made it clear that this new financing mechanism will bring private and public capital together to finance growth needs of all activity that is tied to war and the military industrial economy. It actually works following a similar principle to the earlier Green Victory Bonds, which Carney had pioneered in 2014 and which now represent billions in capital tied to a fusion of public and private investments into the green decarbonized economy.

Within the USA, leading representatives of both the “left” and the “right” are promoting variations of a Hamiltonian reset with Jake Sullivan authoring his first call for America to return to Hamiltonian banking in 2020 and re-iterating it again in 2026. Meanwhile, MAGA trade representative Jamieson Greer raised eyebrows in January of 2026, calling for a Hamiltonian reset as a response to the breakdown of the current banking system.

Compared to the overall financial sums floating in the world economy, the Green Bond Market and NATO Defense Bank capital may appear negligible, but again, these mechanisms represent a completely different economic paradigm that had been driven by the lessons of America’s first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in the late 18th century and which has been all but banned from polite society (at least in the western world) since the death of Franklin Roosevelt in 1945.

A restoration of Hamiltonian economics would not be a bad thing at all if it were governed by a genuine intention to seek cooperation, partnerships and business deals with nations of the world. If, on the other hand, the system’s priorities were tied to war-making and depopulation, then the use of Hamiltonian mechanisms of credit generation, protectionism and banking would be a disaster.

US–Canada breakdown is an illusion

So yes, things appear very contentious between the USA and Canada… and it is true that “America First” has resulted in messy tariffs imposed on many of America’s former allies, which will certainly wreck damage to the civilian sector of the economy. But what about the broader military industrial side of things?

Here we can see quite clearly that a continuity of policy has moved forward quite consistently ever since Trump provided the greatest gift to Mark Carney by invoking the psychological fear held by Canadians for over two centuries… that America wants to take over.

Before talk of US annexation began in February 2025, the Liberal party of Justin Trudeau was in shambles, and Mark Carney — a political newcomer with a minuscule fan base — had no chance of victory. Yet once the magic words of “51st state” were dropped, his landslide victory was secured, and the man to restore Canada while recalibrating international relations was in power.

Military integration from above and trade breakdown from below

Did Carney cancel the multimillion dollar deals the Canadian government had signed onto with Palantir since 2019? Of course not. Palantir’s Gotham was still given the reigns over managing special forces operations and Department of Defense. Meanwhile Palantir’s systems (which include analysis, surveillance and decision making) have been inserted across Canadian policing, healthcare, and private sectors.

On the issue of continental missile shields, Canada has accelerated the construction of long-range missiles across Canada’s arctic with Carney finalizing a deal with Lockheed Martin, who will supply 26 HIMARS long-range missile launchers to be installed over the coming several years. Lockheed Martin is also building 88 F35 jets for the Royal Canadian air force, and despite public clamor to cancel the deal, it appears to be advancing due to Lockheed’s designs having such high inter-operability with the rest of NORAD.

Raytheon has been granted large contracts to oversee Canada’s radar logistics, Boeing will be building military aircraft and defensive systems, General Dynamics enjoys $2 billion in contracts to build tactical system and light armor vehicles for Canada’s military. Northrup Grunman’s AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems are already operational across Canada’s arctic and are a vital component to NORAD, which is currently going through a multi-billion-dollar modernization program shared between Canada and the United States.

On top of the new NORAD upgrades, Canada has also signed onto a BAE systems-run technology set up by Australia known as the Over-the-Horizon radar system for $2.5 billion, which will use the ionosphere to develop a radar system ranging 3000 km — all directed towards a war with Russia and China.

Admittedly, Palantir’s sister company, Anduril, does not have direct procurement contracts with Ottawa, but they managed to carry out a sleight of hand as Anduril’s former executive Elliot Pence set up Dominion Dynamics in October 2025 to do everything Anduril does, but with a Canadian smell. To this end, Dominion Dynamics has been commission to build fleets of autonomous drones for Canada’s Arctic as its primary mission.

No military economy would go far without a control grid to manage its own people, and Carney’s stage managers haven’t forgotten that fact. Despite a radical “Canada First” idealism spreading electrically through so much of Canada, the new age of data centers, which thirst for Canada’s abundant water and energy, is mostly reliant on US corporations. The $13-billion contract to build a vast 1-GW data center in Sturgeon County, Alberta, was given not to a Canadian firm, but rather to META. Google, Amazon and Microsoft have also expanded massively in the Canadian data center world, with American companies building and managing 30% of all of Canada’s data centers. Those three behemoths also control 85% of Canada’s cloud computing market.

And while it appears that a little bit of sovereignty over Canada’s AI infrastructure was made possible by the appearance of Cohere AI in 2019, which has partnered with the government for a genuine “made in Canada” totally-not-American brand, the two founders — Aiden Gomez (CEO) and Nick Frosst — were formerly leading Google Brain leaders, leaving one with the strange feeling that a simple rebranding has occurred.

Some parting thoughts

Many heard Trump’s March 19, 2025 message: “I’d rather deal with a liberal than a conservative” as a sarcastic comment spoken out of fear of Carney’s possible victory. However, as Canada ramps up the charm offensive with China and prepares to unleash a centralized, more directed investment program into pipelines, combined with industrial growth following Bill C-3 (the One Canada Act), it appears that a serious effort is being made to use Canada to attract China with promises of cheap and abundant resources. This charm offensive has been helped by the general economic chaos caused by war in Iran and broader strategy of destabilization across Eurasia, targeting vital supply chains and resources China needs to maintain it’s growth model.

Canada–China relations are welcome, and it would certainly benefit Canada to learn how to build the real economy once more by following China’s lead… However, this only works if all partners are honestly trying to develop their nations and make the world better in the process. If the intention is driven by loosening the Russia–China relationship while integrating a North American military control grid following a North American Technate model of Orwellian control, then it were best that China keep Canada at a distance.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here). This article was first published on Pluralia.