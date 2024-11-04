US Election Roundtable Special Featuring Alex Krainer, Tom Luongo, Martin Sieff, Peter Kuznick, Garland Nixon, Joaquin Flores and Peter Kuznick
This Sunday, I had the great pleasure of moderating an INTENSE US election Roundtable featuring some amazing guests who shared their insights on the current world situation and the dynamics shaping the US elections specifically. It got a bit heated, but overall this was an extremely healthy exercise.
Click below to watch the whole Roundtable featuring Tom Luongo, Garland Nixon, Peter Kuznick, Martin Sieff, Joaquin Flores and Alex Krainer
I highly recommend this. I was in the Zoom audience.
Great discussion so far. My deepest compliments for having counter-voice Peter Kuznick on to trash Trump. We Mega do not silence our opponents; we listen to them and reply to them rationally. Tom Longo was as dramatic, logical and persuasive as I've ever seen him. He totally wrapped up the issues: empire and exploitation versus nationalism, regionalism and choice.