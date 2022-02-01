In this week’s edition of Sputnik News' Fault Lines, I was asked to deliver a deep dive into the self-induced breakdown of the neoliberal rules based order, and the layers of propaganda pushing the lie that Russia will certainly invade Ukraine at any moment. Despite the fact that I was particularly sick during this interview, I hope at least a few useful ideas were cogently communicated.

