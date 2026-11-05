The day before the US primaries, I hoped onto the Levan Gudadze Show to talk about US domestic and foreign politics, mid-term elections, Civil Wars past and present, the possible near-term flushing of Zelensky, the fusion of the Ukraine and Iran wars, the broader plans to destabilize Eurasia, and US-EU-Canada power dynamics. We also talked about hereditary power structures, Chivalric orders past and present and feudalism.

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Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here). This article was first published on Pluralia.