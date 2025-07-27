Vanessa Beeley: Will Greater Syria Clash with Greater Israel?

In this comprehensive interview Vanessa Beeley unveils in detail the strategy behind the Greater Israel, Greater Syria and Greater Turkey (ie: Ottoman Empire revivalism) now being manipulated to threaten the Greater Eurasian Partnership and multipolar alliance.

Vanessa discusses the real agenda behind the attacks on the Druze, the effort to destroy Lebanon, Tom Barrack’s strategy to crush Hezbollah and the continuous influence of the 1997 PNAC report ‘Clean Break: A Strategy for Securing the Realm’.

Watch on Youtube here or Rumble here

Follow Vanessa Beeley on Substack here:

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Follow Canadian Patriot for more:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

🎧 Spotify: Canadian Patriot Podcast