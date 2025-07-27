Matt Ehret's Insights

Vanessa Beeley: Will Greater Syria Clash with Greater Israel?

Why Clean Break Threatens to light the world ablaze
Matthew Ehret
Jul 27, 2025
In this comprehensive interview Vanessa Beeley unveils in detail the strategy behind the Greater Israel, Greater Syria and Greater Turkey (ie: Ottoman Empire revivalism) now being manipulated to threaten the Greater Eurasian Partnership and multipolar alliance.

Vanessa discusses the real agenda behind the attacks on the Druze, the effort to destroy Lebanon, Tom Barrack’s strategy to crush Hezbollah and the continuous influence of the 1997 PNAC report ‘Clean Break: A Strategy for Securing the Realm’.

Watch on Youtube here or Rumble here

Follow Vanessa Beeley on Substack here:

Vanessa Beeley
world affairs from an on-the-ground perspective
By vanessa beeley

