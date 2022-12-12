In this episode of Tish Talk, I spoke with Peoples Party of Canada candidate Patricia Conlin about some of the content that will be featured in my upcoming book “Clash of the Two Americas vol. 4: The Anglo-Venetian Roots of the Deep State”.

Although the time was constrained, we unpacked the essentials of epistemological warfare as the principled battleground of all world history, and broke down the structures of global power and the role of Venice within today’s globally extended Anglo-American empire. We also discuss the rise of a new anti-semitism which is paralleling a new anti-China hysteria and how all of this relates to something that happened during the 8-10 century Tang Dynasty and the foundation of a Jewish kingdom called Khazaria.

