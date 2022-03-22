In this episode of Grand Theft World, hosts Richard Grove and Tony Myers, invited me to discuss the structure of epistemological warfare and how the study of history can be approached as a science. Of the many topics treated at length, we discuss the origins and purpose of the Round Table Movement, the geopolitical value of Shakespeare’s plays, understanding the Venetian empire, the Rosicrucian secret societies that drove a gnostic takeover of renaissance launching the poison of the Enlightenment, and the nature of Platonic ideas as they have shaped world history.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .