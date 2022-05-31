Last Wednesday, The Rising Tide Foundation launched a new workshop which involved a reading/discussion of Vladimir Vernadsky's 1939 essay ‘Scientific Thought as a Planetary Phenomenon’ which will continue over the following several Wednesdays at 8pm Eastern Time.

The recording of the first reading and discussion can now be accessed here:

Vernadsky’s insights into the structure of physical space time and the relationship of mind:matter has profound scientific, cultural and even theological implications which are desperately needed to not only do battle with "closed system" ideologues rampant in today's scientific community but also the political ideologues seeking to impose artificial boundaries upon human potential under the guise of a 'Great Reset'.

