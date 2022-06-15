The deep dive into the mind and scientific insights of the great Russian academician Vladimir Vernadsky continues tonight at 8pm with a workshop on his 1926 essay ‘The Evolution of Species and Living Matter’.

This ground breaking essay, translated by Meghan Rouillard, takes a fresh a approach to an anti-Darwinian view of evolution with greater rigor than any other approach I’ve personally ever encountered.

As you will discover by reading his work, Vernadsky provides a solid refutation of the entire transhumanist/neo-Darwinian/Malthusian philosophy of those pushing a ‘great reset’ while also supplying an elegant proof that both life (as distinct from ‘living matter’) and the mental work of humankind express causal geological forces with nothing short of universal characteristics.

Click here to access the previous three workshops (featuring the topic ‘Scientific Thought as a Planetary Phenomenon’)

Click here to access the original text (p. 32 of 21st Century Science and Tech)

