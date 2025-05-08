In today’s episode of Breaking History, Gordon and I carry out a wide geopolitical overview of worldwide hotspots from Ukraine, Africa, The Middle East and the India-Pakistan conflict now exploding.

Is there evidence for back-channel peace plans that could make Iran a participating signator of the Abraham Accords? Why is the oligarchy afraid of Russia’s Port Sudan and how does the New Silk Road move from Asia through Africa via the Red Sea? What is Africa Agenda 2063? What are the dynamics shaping the India-Pakistan conflict and might Kiev strike Russia during the upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow?

Also: we discuss the occult roots of the false left vs right game in India featuring dangerous occult forces embedded within BOTH India Congress Party and BJP groups. How this relates to the still virulent Nazi revivalism in Ukraine and fascist impulses among certain Zionist forces yearning to usher in a global cataclysmic reset of humanity.

Click below to watch the full episode:

ALSO in Calgary on Sunday May 11 from 3-6pm , I will be hosting a Mothers Day special event with the Holmes Family on the future of Canada with a look to the deep past, present and future. There will be alot of time to hangout and chat in person so if you’d like to also come to this event, get your tickets here.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress