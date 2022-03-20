In this Rising Tide Foundation lecture which develops upon the content of my recent essay ‘The Jewish-Christian-Muslim Alliance and China’s Silk Road’ published earlier this week on Substack, I introduce the story of the little known Turkic kingdom of Khazaria which converted to Judaism in the mid 8th century and which served as a keystone of the Tang Dynasty’s Silk Road revival as well as intermediary between the beautiful ecumenical alliance of the Abbasid Dynasty’s great Caliph Haroun al Rashid and the Carolingian Dynasty’s leader Charlemagne.

Within this class, the following questions are treated: How and why did this civilisation and broader ecumenical story get scrubbed out of history? How did the Venetian empire and other vestiges of the corrupt Roman Empire reorganise itself after Rome’s collapse and successfully undermine this peace of faiths by unleashing years of Crusades, Mongol invasions, inquisitions while simultaneously engineering a new bankers’ dictatorship after the 13th century that became a dominant force of evil in the world? How did such artists as Shakespeare, Christopher Marlowe and Schiller expose this side of the empire within their works in later years?

This lecture is part of a larger symposium titled “The Renaissance Principle in Universal History” and follows the previous week’s presentation “Life at the End of an Empire: St Augustine’s Fight to Save Platonic Christianity“.

Over the coming weeks, this important period of world history as well as the rise and power of the Venetian Empire will be explored from various angles.