Space Commune founder Fox Green has once again demonstrated his impeccable film-making skills on top of his exquisite research and storytelling capabilities with the release of the long-awaited episode two of Energy/Empire which focuses on the immensely destructive and deceptive role of organic farming guru Vandana Shiva.

Within this 55 minute film, Fox Green exposes the nefarious agenda for global depopulation underlying Vandana’s ideological devotion to end industrial agriculture by 2030, her deep involvement with the highest echelons of power among the still undead British Empire, with a special focus on her intimate relationship with Great Reset founder King Charles III who has also championed a restoration of global feudalism under the banner of “sustainability”.

To accomplish this agenda, a total war has been waged against scientific agriculture over the course of many generations with armadas of NGOs and mobs of indoctrinated radical activists possessed by the notion that industrial civilization must be overthrown in order to save the earth-mother Gaia.

How has a false dichotomy been created between a Monsanto-dominated industrial agriculture on the one hand versus a “small is beautiful” anti-technological movement on the other hand and how might you or your loved ones been tricked into picking sides in this false choice?

Vandana’s extreme influence among such notable influencers as Robert Kennedy JR, Russell Brand, Bernie Sanders and literally every member of the oligarchical depopulation lobby as well as the strange devotion she enjoys over millions of activists around the globe has given this film such high value as many sacred, yet utterly toxic cows are toppled

Click below to watch the whole film and be sure to share it far and wide today: