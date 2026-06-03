Want to Know the Connection Between Elon Musk, Social Credit and Technocracy Inc?

In this week’s episode of Breaking Free of Psyops, you will be plunged into the strange layers behind the cardboard cutout called Elon Musk.

You will discover how the occult orders of the 19th century shaped WWI and the many fascist organizations within the USA created after 1919 which include, such organizations as Technocracy Inc, The Fabian Society of Canada and the occult, eugenics-driven Social Credit Party of British Major C.H. Douglas… and you may be surprised to discover that each one of those organizations mentioned above was led by Elon Musk’s grandfather Joshua Haldeman between 1933-1949. If you make it that far in the film, then you will not be surprised to discover how Haldeman’s dystopic ideas for a New World Order appear to have continued to influence Elon during his entire adult life.

We also examine the witch covens that appear to surround Elon Musk (which include, but are not limited to his mother Maye Musk, and two mothers of his children)… and the dark forces within the Straussian deep state that have used both Elon and Peter Thiel to create civilian front groups for modern 21st century techno-feudal systems of control.

Enjoy the show.

Within this episode, I make a point that it is useful (though not essential) to have watched episodes 1 and 2 of Breaking Free of Psyops which can be accessed below:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of the weekly Breaking Free of Psyops on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt