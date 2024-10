This Sunday October 6 from 11-12:30pm Eastern Time, I will be moderating the third Roundtable co-sponsored by the American University in Moscow/New Kontinent on the topic of avoiding world war. Session 1 is here and session 2 is here.

This week’s event will feature formal presentations from geopolitical analysts Martin Sieff, Alistair Scott and Anton Chaitkin.

Click the zoom link below to access the live event: