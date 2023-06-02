It has been brought to my attention that members of my family have been contacted this week by an impersonator acting like me asking for money. I also know many other writers/activists who have described similar scams which have been done to fool their supporters into giving money towards false projects.

To be clear, I occasionally will do a fundraiser for projects, but unless it is from my official email, or advertised on my official websites (Canadian Patriot, Rising Tide Foundation or this Substack), I can guarantee you that it is a scam. If a “Matt Ehret” asks you for money which causes you to have doubts about authenticity, feel free to call or write me directly.

Thanks for your understanding

Matt