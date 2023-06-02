It has been brought to my attention that members of my family have been contacted this week by an impersonator acting like me asking for money. I also know many other writers/activists who have described similar scams which have been done to fool their supporters into giving money towards false projects.
To be clear, I occasionally will do a fundraiser for projects, but unless it is from my official email, or advertised on my official websites (Canadian Patriot, Rising Tide Foundation or this Substack), I can guarantee you that it is a scam. If a “Matt Ehret” asks you for money which causes you to have doubts about authenticity, feel free to call or write me directly.
Thanks for your understanding
Matt
Thanks for the heads up.
Because they can.