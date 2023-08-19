This Sunday, August 20 at 2pm Eastern Time, Martin Sieff will be delivering the Rising Tide Foundation weekly lecture. The class description and zoom link follows below:

Warren Harding restored Habeas Corpus and the Rule of Law after the Red Terror hysteria of the Woodrow Wilson years. He ended the worst depression in American history in record time. He defended black civil rights across the Jim Crow South for the first time by any federal government in half a century. And he launched the greatest era of economic growth and prosperity in America or any other country the world had known until that time. He safely and honorably ended the insane US military occupation of Siberia and ended attempts to build a new US military empire across the Middle East. He and his secretary of state successfully ended 400 years of British maritime global supremacy and tyranny. Yet liberal historians always name him the worst of the presidents.