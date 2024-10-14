The time has come for me to ask for help.

As many of you know, Cynthia and I have begun creating films with our talented friend Jason Dahl.

Between 2022 to the present we have made over 16 films ranging from 20 min to over 1 hour on topics relating to hidden history, deep politics, UFO psyops, energy science, and more. Since the information is so important for our strategic survival, we decided to make all content free.

Some samples of our newest films are: Calypso’s Island Ep 1-3, The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Ep 1-3, The Arctic as Theater of War or Cooperation, Why Assume there will be another Election?, The Other America, The Origins of America’s Secret Police, How China Banned Soros in 1989, The Five Eyes, CSIS and the Ugly Truth of NATO, The Reality Behind Conspiracy Theories and Domestic Terrorism, and 6 Clash of the Two Americas history shorts.

We need your help

Despite the fact that this is a labor of love, it is still an energy and time intensive process requiring resources (each film averages $6000), which is why we are launching this new fundraising campaign so that more people can help make these artistic productions a reality.

So if you have the resources to assist in this project, please consider kicking in a donation to Canadian Patriot Review or The Rising Tide Foundation.



For Canadians: you can e-transfer directly to canadianpatriot1776@tutanota.com

If you are in a fortunate position of having abundant resources and would like to sponsor one or more upcoming videos, please send me an email to discuss details.

If you cannot donate, then please don’t feel bad. But either way, if you like these films and want to see more, please consider sharing this campaign on social media and anywhere else you think it may resonate.

Yours in the fight

Matt and Cynthia