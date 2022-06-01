This week’s episode of The Great Game is broken down into two segments defined in the broadest fashion as the crazy and the sane.

With the first half exploring the psychopathic underpinnings of the Rules Based Order zombies pushing Green New Deals, Build Back Betters and Great Resets, the second half showcases the saner outlook of leading Eurasian statesmen who organized the May 26 Eurasian Economic Union Summit in Kyrgyzstan.

The nature of Soros’ Open Society ideology from Multipolar Open System outlook is also explored at some length.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

