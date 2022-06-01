WEF Zombies vs Multipolar Humans- The Great Game this Week
This week’s episode of The Great Game is broken down into two segments defined in the broadest fashion as the crazy and the sane.
With the first half exploring the psychopathic underpinnings of the Rules Based Order zombies pushing Green New Deals, Build Back Betters and Great Resets, the second half showcases the saner outlook of leading Eurasian statesmen who organized the May 26 Eurasian Economic Union Summit in Kyrgyzstan.
The nature of Soros’ Open Society ideology from Multipolar Open System outlook is also explored at some length.
Click on the image below to watch the show on Rumble
Or watch on Bitchute here
Matthew Ehret
