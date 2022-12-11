In this episode of Spotlight on Africa on Station KPFK in California, I was invited to answer the question: Is China (and Russia) acting like imperialists in regard to their Africa and Middle East policies or are they being slandered by a desperate western oligarchy who are afraid to lose their claim to a one world bankers dictatorship?

By the time you finish this program you will have a solid idea of China's actual policies, what concrete projects have been built under the Belt and Road Initiative, the difference in banking between east and west and the nature of open vs closed systems as they have shaped the past 2000+ years of world history.

Get the new Canadian Patriot special report 'Breaking Free of Anti China Psyops: How the Cold War is being revived and what you can do about it"

Click below to listen to the full show on Rumble, Bitchute and SoundCloud:

Click here to listen on Bitchute, or Youtube here , or Soundcloud here :

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress



