Last week, I had a chat with a Christian zionist podcast host named Peter Demos regarding my analysis of history, my affiliations with Lyndon LaRouche, my concept of evil, and what has been done to disrupt oligarchical attempts to enslave the world throughout the centuries.

Although there are some major points of divergence in our world views, I must admit that it was a nice conversation which I hope to keep going with Mr. Demos.

But a few people have written in asking me what my stance is on Christianity, bible prophecy, why I don’t believe in a force of evil outside of the domain of human agency, and how I would characterize my faith.

Since writing individual responses is a bit tedious, I thought I’d take the opportunity to outline my thoughts on this matter for everyone to see.

At this point in my life, what I can say is that Plato, Saint Augustine, Friedrich Schiller, Gottfried Leibniz and Lyndon LaRouche (although all mortally passed), are some of my most cherished spiritual guides and their writings contain some of the most valuable lessons I’ve ever experienced.

I recently outlined these thinkers in a fun discussion with my friends Vince and Brandi which can be watched here.

On my notion of healthy vs unhealthy prophecy

Foreseeing the future is fine, and extremely GOOD in my view, as long as it's approached in such a manner that this foreseeing is:

1) Reasonable (aka: not mystical or devoid of intelligible reason)

2) Not antagonistic to free will (aka: not deterministic).

This quality of foresight, in its best expression can be considered “Promethean” (literally meaning ‘forethought’ in Greek) as outlined by Aeschylus in the drama ‘Prometheus Bound’ and Plato in ‘The Protagoras’ dialogue.

It is here important to hold in mind, that there is also a perverse Prometheus tradition as promoted by oligarchists like Hesiod which promotes a more Luciferian version of the story devoid of any moral value and which celebrates a demonic/impish archetype that has been promoted by gnostic mystery cults across the ages.

The healthier Promethean tradition that invokes a righteous defiance of tyranny, and love of humanity as outlined by Plato and Aeschylus is the version that I most love and which provides the best insight into the nature of things (including the tragic consequence of evil/un-natural ideas into the future… aka: foresight).

This is the quality that I detect in the best expression of the sorts of Christians that inspire me and that move humanity towards true progress.

Anytime I encounter "prophecies" from any religious matrix that deny the above two elements (reasonability and free will), I am weary. I have noticed that this sort of relationship to prophecy devoid of reason or free will has consistently been used by oligarchs and shadow puppet controllers across the ages to manipulate the masses very badly. This has included inducing their victims to support irrational wars from the Crusades, to the 100+ religious wars of Europe, and the wars of our modern age.

End times cults have risen in popularity whenever humanity has fallen into periods of crisis (wars, economic despair, etc) and in all honesty have existed at nearly every single moment over the past two millenia with a track record of being wrong 100% of the time.

As I outlined in my recent report ‘Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon’- prophetic interpretations are risky business and tend to have geopolitical reasons behind their interpretations.

When we are exercising our minds with an honest heart, and making discoveries, always self-examining our axioms while focusing on doing the Good, I feel we are walking with God and have direct relationship with God without actually being god. The notion of being made in the living image of the Creator comes alive when I strive for this and look upon others who have done the same across the ages.

If I put aside particular rituals, details of sacred myths, ceremonies etc which may differentiate one religion from another or one branch of Christianity from the hundreds of other diverse branches of Christianity that have arisen over the last two millennia, this is the invariant that I believe is always true and makes us happy, in touch with our true immortal souls' health and brings us into harmony with Natural Law (ie: what the Chinese have called ‘Tianming or ‘The Mandate of Heaven’).

In a nutshell, that's what I choose to hold onto.

Lastly, I have noticed that this quality has emerged in various forms of expression across many cultures of the world… and whenever it does emerge with any degree of amplitude, humanity becomes more free, the oligarchy looses its influence, we become more reasonable, more intelligent, more self-aware, more tempered in our passions, more courageous, more dignified, and form more perfect unions.

That's what Plato, Saint Augustine, Gottfried Leibniz, Friedrich Schiller, and LaRouche (to name a few) are very good at zeroing in on… and that's what the oligarchy really really really wants to destroy.

The most effective method that I have notice which the oligarchists have used across the ages to destroy the emergence of this Goodness have been perverse forms of "perennial philosophies" or perverse syncretic movements which essentially involve extracting the most superstitious, bestial, lazy-minded, irrationalist (aka: garbage) qualities of every religion and culture of the earth and making soups of fake “universalist” syncretizations managed by high priesthoods of initiated occultists. Theosophists, Hermeticists and Jesuits love doing this.

For anyone interested in diving into some original writings of Promethean figures throughout the ages, Cynthia and I have assembled as many good original texts as we could, arranging them in alphabetical order which can be found on the Rising Tide Foundation’s Digital Library of Alexandria.

Additionally, as many people know, we have been hosting weekly RTF study groups and weekly lectures where the most intrepid truth seekers among our network come together to work through original writings of great minds and listen/discuss live lectures on topics ranging from history, science, philosophy and culture. Recently our group worked through an essay titled ‘How Jesus and His Followers Saved Civilization’ which can be viewed here.

