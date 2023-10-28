This Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2pm Eastern Time, Dr Quan Le will deliver the RTF lecture on the theme of ‘Breaking Dark Ages and the Causes of Renaissances’.

Dr. Le’s description for his lecture follows below along with the zoom link to access the live event for paid subscribers:

There will be a focus on the ideas created & some events having occurred during the Zhou dynasty (1046 to 256 BCE), the Han dynasty (206 BCE to 220 CE), the Tang dynasty (618-907), the Song dynasty (960-1279), the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) and ending with a famous line by Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997) synthesizing all those ideas with simple words. And what is even more vital : ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS. I want to add a word about the people having their 3 layers of existential energies : INTEGRATED PEOPLE. The word “integrated” is from the Latin expression “in tangere” meaning WHOLE.



Speaker Bio: Dr. Le is a practicing psychiatrist and geopolitical analyst with a focus on Asian history, culture and world religions. He is an Advisor to the Rising Tide Foundation and his previous Rising Tide Foundation lectures can be found here.

Click the zoom link below to access the lecture: