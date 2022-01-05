What makes a modern Malthusian Tick?

In this interview with Italian journalist Costantino Ceoldo, I delivered some remarks about the origins of the Green New Deal and the rebirth of Malthusianism which became hegemonic in the post-JFK era. We talked about the sabotage of fusion power (cold and hot), the fraud of statistical thinking, how modern conspiracies work, why the original New Deal was a great idea while the modern green incarnation is a fraud, how human economics is a microcosm of a natural function of creative directed evolution, and more.

By watching this interview, you will learn why neo Malthusianism exists as a sort of governing religion for a scientific dictatorship masquerading behind the World Economic Forum's Great Reset doctrine, and most importantly, what can be done about it.

