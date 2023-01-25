What is the nature of oligarchism and what has allowed systems of empire to maintain continuous self organization across generations? Is it purely based on family connections? Is it based on ambition? Is it rooted in some form of inborn sociopathy? Or is the essence of oligarchism to be found in something cultural? Is it the case that oligarchs have secret knowledge and does that secret knowledge make them act in accord with the laws of the universe? Or is this self-identified master caste suffering from a deep-seeded set of delusions with no connection to natural law?

In this conversation with Thomas Carrigan, these question and much more are explored.

Click below to watch the full program:

Or watch on Bitchute here and Soundcloud here: