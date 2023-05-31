In this discussion with Working Brother, I was invited to discuss the real power managing the Bilderberg Group and the peculiar role of Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands (1911-2004), Prince Philip Mountbatten (1921-2021) and broader Anglo-Dutch component of the international oligarchy.

This discussion will take us into the Venetian takeover of the Netherlands, the Dutch East India Company merger with the British East India Company, the creation of the world's first private central banking systems, and the reconstitution of this corporatist feudal parasite in the 20th century via the growth of international fascism before WWII and then the growth of the Bilderberg Group, Inter-Alpha Group, Trilateral Commission and more during the Cold War.

