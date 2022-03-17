In this episode of Whitney Webb's Unlimited Hangout, I was invited to discuss the Fabian Society roots of the Great Reset and World Economic Forum and the political dynamics of Canada in the context of the great game.

This exposition takes us through the origins and overlap of the Cecil Rhodes Round Table Group and the earlier T.H. Huxley-directed X Club founded in 1865 designed to promote a new imperial religion of statistics, materialism and social control under a "Survival of the Fittest" ideology.

Whitney and I discussed the various fifth column operations penetrating Russia and China while also discussing the important issue of eugenics in the 19th century and today.