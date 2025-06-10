Whitney Webb and Matt Ehret Discuss: Fabians and Fascists on Unlimited Hangout

In this episode of Whitney Webb's Unlimited Hangout Podcast, Matt was invited to shed light on the Fabian Society roots of the Great Reset and World Economic Forum. This exposition takes us through the origins and overlap of the Cecil Rhodes Round Table Group and the earlier T.H. Huxley directed X Club that promoted a new imperial religion of statistics, materialism and social control under a "Survival of the Fittest" ideology.

See the video version of this discussion here:

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress