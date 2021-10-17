Who and What is the "Deep State"?

Click on the image below to access the full discussion between myself and Sean Morgan in this week’s episode of ‘The Sean Morgan Report’ where we tackled a myriad of topics from Venetian banking, color revolutions, the Chinese deep state and what is really behind the World Economic Forum.

To read the interview transcript, click here.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review