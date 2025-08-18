Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
8hEdited

Thanks Matthew, I knew you'd get around to tying together the Venetian-Swiss-Jesuit-Roman banking dynasties to the Black Nobility (International Syndicate). Please dig deeper and bring forth this information for the 5th Volume of Clash of the Two America's - given 5 is the number of magic, this is the magic hidden piece of the puzzle that ties it all together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
8h

So Far Excelkent Info!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture