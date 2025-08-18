Dive into the hidden history of banking dynasties, from the Rothschilds to the Warburgs—and the ancient power structures that control them. In this video, Matt and Gordon explore:

Why the Rothschilds are "new money" compared to older dynasties like the Warburgs (who drafted the Federal Reserve Charter).

The Venetian roots of modern banking cabals—and their links to the earlier Phoenician, Babylonian, and medieval "Court Jews" (Hof Juden).

How anti-Jewish laws forced communities into ghettos and money-lending, creating a disposable class of financial enforcers.

The real oligarchs: Viking-descended Norman (North Men) elites, Venetian patricians, and the mystery cults that sustain their power.

Author Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I have written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

